Dawhenya (GAR), Feb. 4, GNA - The Arden Darpoh Family of Dawhenya in the Greater Region, has warned land guards who are terrorising people in the town to put an end to their nefarious activities or face their wrath.



A statement issued on Saturday at Dawhenya by Mr Faraday Martey Arden, the Head of the Family said some illegal land dealers had engaged the services of land guards from Accra to dupe people interested to acquire lands.

It said a case in point was in December 29, last year when about 20 land guards dressed in military uniforms with AK-47 guns invaded Dawhenya to support the activities of the illegal land dealers, amidst firing.

Some of the land guards were overpowered and arrested by the police with the support of the youth.

The statement said: “As law abiding citizens, all land guards are advised to stay off Dawhenya lands or do so at their own risk.

“We also call on the public to do proper enquiries before buying any land in Dawhenya as the authorities have put in place a land committee to check the illegal sales of land and land guard activities.”

