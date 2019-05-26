news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Takoradi, May 26, GNA - The Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, has advocated the ban on the use of hand bags in church as a measure to check the current attack of churches.

He also called for the effective training of church ushers to help monitor the movement of people in and out of churches.

Most Rev. Kwofie made the call during a high mass to climax the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Our Lady Star of the Sea Auxiliary No 330 of the Knights of St John International in Takoradi.

It was on the theme: "The Role of a Christian Woman in Today's World".

He explained that the ban on the use of hand bags in the Church would help prevent attacks since it was not possible to determine what people carried in their bags to church.

The Archbishop regretted that of late churches were being bombed across the world and asked all to be vigilant, especially the ushers, to be up to their tasks.

The Archbishop tasked the Knights and Ladies of St John International and Knights and Ladies of Marshal who are the 'military' of the Church to rise up and protect it in this era of attacks.

He asked Christians to be the light in society and endeavour to shine wherever they found themselves.

He called on the faithful to have trust and faith in God, who is capable of meeting all their needs.

Archbishop Kwofie, who is also the Apostolic Administrator of the Sekondi Takoradi Catholic Diocese, urged Catholics to be focused on the Church’s doctrines and desist from roaming from church to church for earthly things.

He commended the Knights and Ladies for the immense contributions they continued to make towards the growth and development of the Catholic Church, especially in the Sekondi Takoradi Diocese.

The service was preceded by a colourful parade by the Ladies Auxiliary, who also donated a cheque for 11,000 cedis towards the building of a church at Nuzulezu.

They also donated 5,000 cedis towards an ICT Centre for the Bishop Essuah School as well as a new Notice to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi.

GNA