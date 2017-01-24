Ho, Jan. 24, GNA - A 20-year old apprentice is in the grips of the police in Ho for allegedly raping a 16 –year- old girl in a bush. A police source said David Azumah, a junior high school pupil who does part time work as an undertaker to support his sick father, raped the victim in a bush near Anfoega-Gborgame. The source said in October last year, Azumah was asked by his master in the undert

Ho, Jan. 24, GNA - A 20-year old apprentice is in the grips of the police in Ho for allegedly raping a 16 –year- old girl in a bush.

A police source said David Azumah, a junior high school pupil who does part time work as an undertaker to support his sick father, raped the victim in a bush near Anfoega-Gborgame.

The source said in October last year, Azumah was asked by his master in the undertaking business to pick the victim on motorbike from Anfoega-Gbogame to Tsome in the Ho-West District.

The source said halfway through the journey, Azumah stopped the motorbike and allegedly dragged the victim into the bush and raped her.

The police source said the victim upon reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her parents who made a report to the police leading to the arrest of Azumah.

