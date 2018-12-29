news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - Nii Nuertey Amobi II, chief of Appolonia, has called for the provision of adequate security for chiefs to save lives and properties.



He said the provision of security for the land owners would not only save lives and property but would also ensure peace, unity and the development of the society.

Nii Amobii II made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Appolonia, near Oyibi in the Kpone Katamanso Municipal of the Greater Accra Region on Thursday.

Nii Amobi II appeal comes in the wake where Nene Atsure Benta III, Chief of Prampram, was gunned down at Appolonia while returning from Dodowa.

“As chiefs, the necessary security must be provided for us so that we can lead our people to develop our various communities’’, he said.

The Appolonia chief also appealed to kingmakers to desist from installing regents when there is a chief who has been gazzetted.

This, Nii Amobi said, would ensure peace, unity and development at all times.

GNA