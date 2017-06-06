By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA Konongo (Ash), June 06, GNA – An appeal has been made by the Rent Control Department for the appointment of a substantive Director. The practice over the past 15 years, where the Department has been headed by people in acting capacity has not been helpful and should not continue. Mr. Ishmael Essien, the Asante-Akim Central Municipal Rent Officer, told the Ghana News Age

Mr. Ishmael Essien, the Asante-Akim Central Municipal Rent Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that this was hampering its smooth running and efficient operation.

He indicated that the acting Directors often found it difficult to take firm decisions to give new direction to the department because they were unsure of their position.

This, he said, was making it hard to deliver on its core mandate to become relevant and responsive to public needs.

Mr. Essien stated that tackling the absence of an agile and resilient leadership should be made an urgent priority.

It was vital to the effort to rebrand and to make its services more visible to the public, he added.

He said the appointing authority – the Head of the Civil Service, must therefore move quickly to appoint somebody to the position to bring vibrancy to the department.

That was also the way forward to help bring down the unending conflict between property owners and tenants in the rent sector.

He said given strong leadership, the required attention and resources the department could bring in more revenue to the government.

