By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Apostle Dr Peter Wilson, the Rector and African Director of the Living Faith Theological Seminary, has appealed to Government to establish a special Christian Court to prosecute religious offences and breaches.

He also called for one religious body to regulate the activities of churches and Ministers of God, in order to stem the tide of false prophecies and unlawful activities perpetrated by some churches.

He said the religious body should comprise members of the Pentecostal, Charismatic and Christian Councils backed by law to ensure sanity in the system.

He said the Christian Council of Churches, over the years, had failed to regulate activities of churches and pastors resulting in indiscipline and false teachings and prophecies in the country.

Apostle Wilson made the call at the 12th graduation, consecration and ordination of Pastors, Apostles and Bishops at a colourful ceremony in Accra, on Saturday.

In all, 80 graduates received Diplomas in Practical Ministry from the Seminary.

The College, established 20 years ago, awards diplomas and certificates to believers and religious leaders in conjunction with the International Faith Ministerial Council, USA, and the Regent University College of Science and Technology.

Apostle Wilson charged the graduands to live up to their calling and win more souls for God's Kingdom.

As part of its Corporate Social responsibilities, Apostle Wilson said the Seminary had established a Foundation to assist needy children in Anomabo in the Central Region to further their education and entreated other corporate organisations to support the Foundation to execute its mandate and assist more children in deprived communities from poverty and deprivation.

Apostle Dr Joseph Bashishi, the Guest Speaker from Kenya, urged the newly trained graduates to make a difference in the lives of their congregations and serve as role models worthy of emulation.

Bishop Dr Prince Hampel from the United Kingdom underscored the need for Christians to make genuine sacrifices to the Lord to invoke His blessings.

Reverend Dr Simon Biokanyo, the Guest of Honour from South Africa said it was time to win souls for Jesus Christ and turn the Continent of Africa to God's Kingdom.

He tasked Christians to work fervently to win souls for God since the end of the world was imminent.

