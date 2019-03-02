news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Axim (WR), March 1, GNA - German Volunteers residing at the Ankobra Beach Resort and the School Health Club of the Brawire Akyinin M/A JHS have cleaned the stretch along the Axim Beach and the Ankobra Beach resort to make it environmentally attractive.

The school children, their teachers and the German Volunteers collected plastic waste along the shores of the Axim and Ankobra communities.

Mr. Emmanuel Ebissah, the Assistant Headmaster of the school said most fishermen along the Axim Beach only caught a handful of fishes but with much plastic waste in their nets due to indiscriminate disposal of plastic produce.

He said the school health club therefore was enthused when the Management of the Ankobra Beach Resort approached the school to join in cleaning up the beaches.

"These children have most of their parents as fishermen and the low catch was not helping in their living standards and that is why we formed the club to educate and help in reducing the plastic content in the sea".

Mr. John Alidu Mahama, a Forester and Head of Charcoal production at the Ankobra Beach Resort said the management of the Resort believed in a cleaner environment and conservation of natural state of the environment was imperative for future generation.

He said the exercise was therefore in consonance with the vision of the government of Ghana to clean the country's beach front and attract tourists with direct foreign investment.

Mr Mahama said the Resort had always worked in partnership with EPA and the assembly on such initiatives to avoid diseases, loss of fish and general improvement in the lives of the people.

Mr. Dramani Kwabena, the Municipal Environmental Officer said cleaning the environment was a key measure in disease control and commended the management of the Resort for the decision to clean up the shores of Axim.

Ms. Catherina Schaller, the lead Volunteer who expressed her excitement about the beauty of the sea and other natural reserves around was rather dissatisfied about the level of filth that surrounded them and prayed that the culture of cleanliness would be imbibed in the Ghanaian to save the environment.

