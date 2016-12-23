A 116-page book to inspire hope, confidence and strengthen the faith of the people in God has been launched in Koforidua

Koforidua, Dec 23, GNA – A 116-page book to inspire hope, confidence and strengthen the faith of the people in God has been launched in Koforidua.

Titled “God has not finished with you, the need to slow down”, it was authored by the Reverend Father Charles Lawrence Amankwah of the Anglican Church.

It is the 13th publication by the priest, a prolific writer.

On hand to perform the launch were the Venerable Felix Anancy, Dean of the Koforidua Saint Peter’s Anglican Cathedral and Mr. Michael Aidoo of the Ghana National Senior High School (SHS).

The first copy was auctioned for US$ 200 with the second and third going for GH¢ 700.00 and GH¢ 500.00, respectively.

In a forward to the book, the Right Rev Francis Benjamin Quashie, the Anglican Bishop of Koforidua, described it as “a must read piece” for people who had lost hope in life.

He said the book was also a call on all not to measure their success by the achievement of others.

The author, who is currently the Parish Priest of Abetifi Ascension Anglican Church of Abetifi, holds a Masters’ Degree in Religious Education and Pastoral Ministry from the Catholic University College of Ghana, Sunyani, Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast and Diploma in Theology from the University of Ghana, Legon.

