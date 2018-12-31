news, story, article

By, James Amoh Jnr., GNA

Tema, Dec. 31, GNA - Members of the Guild of Servants of the Sanctuary in the Tema Archdeaconry of the Anglican Church at the weekend underwent training in Eucharistic service.

The day’s seminar, first of its kind and hosted by the Christ the King Anglican Church (CKAC) branch of the guild, brought together young and old altar servers from parishes in the Tema Archdeaconry to deliberate on their roles in liturgical ministry and overall contributions to the growth of their respective parishes.

Addressing the over 40 participants in Sakumono, Tema, Reverend Father Roland Parish Priest of the CKAC, entreated members of the servers guild to rededicate themselves to the service of God.

According to him, the altar server occupied a privileged place in liturgical celebration and played an integral and symbolic role in assisting the Priest in the celebration of the liturgy.

Whiles sharing his experience as an Altar Server, the Parish Priest recounted the blessings he had garnered over the years, adding that “service to God is non-negotiable and there is need for you to give off your utmost best as there are enormous blessings in the ministry you have chosen only if you renew your commitment and dedication”.

He said the server’s guild was a ministry of discipline which required members to uphold morality and lead exemplary lives as exhibited by Christ.

Nana Danso Indome, President, Anglican Young People’s Association branch, CKAC, reiterated the need for Altar Servers to lead exemplarily characterized by propriety and dignity.

“Of what value would it be to be holy on the altar and quite the opposite in life? Our lives should be shining examples to others as we aid them in understanding the different aspects of Eucharistic service, ” he said.

Mr Indome, who is also a longstanding Altar Server, further cautioned the participants to at all times comport themselves and maintain proper decorum on and off the altar since anything contrary was unacceptable.

Nana Kweku Arhin, the Chief Server at the CKAC, who took participants through the various aspects of Anglican worship and the roles play at every stage of liturgical worship, commended them for their willingness to serve and perform all assigned duties with attention, dignity and reverence.

“Your actions and conduct is to bring a fuller understanding of the liturgy and greater love for God by assisting the ordained during Eucharistic celebration, ” he said.

Participants expressed appreciation to the organisers and called for more of such training programmes to enhance their work and their active participation of the liturgy.

GNA