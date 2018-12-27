news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - The Andani Royal Family Thursday assured that the gate would abide by the arrangements contained in the Road map to peace in Dagbon.

They have indicated their readiness and preparedness to hold the funeral of the late Ya-Naa, Yakubu Andani II, from Friday, January 4, 2019.

Vo-Naa, Mahamadu Bawa gave that assurance on behalf of the Andani Royal Family when he conveyed the message from the Head of the Andani Royal Family, Yoo-Naa Abukari VII, and the Kampakuya-Naa, Yakubu Abdulai Andani to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Vo-Naa, who is the Chairman of the Funeral Committee, noted that “with the final funeral rites of Ya-na Mahamudu Abdulai about to end on Friday, December 28, 2018, the Andani Royal Family is ready and willing to commence the funeral rites of Ya-Na Yakubu II on 4th January, 2019, and complete it on 18th January, 2019.”

He also used the opportunity to thank President Akufo-Addo for helping to ensure “a united Dagbon”, and, thus, invited the President to the final funeral rites of Ya-Na Yakubu set to be held on Thursday, 17th January, 2019.

The Vo-Naa also urged Government to bring a closure to the murder of Ya Na Yakubu Andani II by ensuring that those who committed the heinous crime face the consequences of the law.

The children of the late Ya Naa Yakubu Andani also reiterated their commitment to the success of the Dagbon peace process.

“We the children have made it clear that whatever we have to do or we must do to ensure that Dagbon gets lasting peace, not a short-term one, we are out to do it.

"We are with our President today, and we have made it known that whatever that must be done, as children of the late Ya-Naa, we are ready to do it,” Mohammed Alhassan Andani added.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the Head of the Andani Royal Family for the message, describing it as one “that everybody in Ghana will be very happy to hear today, and, as coming at the end of the year for those of us who are Christians, can be described as a big Christmas present.”

He was happy that the process for the holding of the funerals of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai and Naa Yakubu Andani II was going on peacefully.

The President held that the compromises made along the way by the Abudu and Andani Royal Families were signs of the commitment to the process and the restoration of peace and normalcy to Dagbon by both families.

“You can never make peace without compromises, and I think, in so far as those compromises have been made and where we are today, it is to the credit of the entire people of Dagbon and to you, the leaders, that you have heeded the advice for peace.

“I am particularly happy that, in my time as President of the Republic, these funerals can finally take place, and honour be done to them according to custom,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Andani Family that the events that led to the death of Ya Naa Yakubu Andani can never go away, and assured that “whatever needs to be done to unearth the truth has to continue to be done. I am a firm subscriber to that point of view. Criminal conduct can never go away, there has to be accountability for it.”

He restated that the law enforcement agencies would need the co-operation of the people of Dagbon in order to help unravel the truth about the death of Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II.

He congratulated the Yoo-Naa, the Kampakuya-Naa, and the elders of Dagbon for their sense of responsibility and statesmanship in bringing the process thus far.

“We will continue to count on you to shepherd us through the rest of the process, and then have a new Ya-Naa duly installed, who can bring all of Dagbon together, again, to become one of the most important traditional areas in our country,” he added.

