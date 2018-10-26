By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Anaji, Oct. 26, GNA - Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Western Regional Minister has praised Maybek Services Limited, investors in the Anaji Choice Mall for their commitment in growing the local economy and providing jobs for over 100 indigenes within the Region. He said their commitment to provide the social needs of individuals, families and the community as a whole was unde

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Anaji, Oct. 26, GNA - Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Western Regional Minister has praised Maybek Services Limited, investors in the Anaji Choice Mall for their commitment in growing the local economy and providing jobs for over 100 indigenes within the Region.

He said their commitment to provide the social needs of individuals, families and the community as a whole was undeniably a step in the right direction as the shop offered a one stop shop for consumers within the area.

Dr. Afriyie who was speaking at the official opening of the Anaji Choice Mall added that the employment of 100 people was in itself a boost for the local economy.

He said Ghana's development hinged on local industries and was therefore prudent that such entrepreneurial initiative was supported.

Mr Kingsley Nyarko, the General Manager of Maybek Services Limited said the company was passionate about convenience, quality and affordable good and services hence the setting up of the mall including auxiliary facilities such as conference, event centre, bakery, butchery, restaurant and fast food counter.

He added that the company would work at supplying authentic household items and deliverables that satisfied customers and ensured value for money.

Mr. Nyarko said, "Today, we have fulfilled our vision of extending our tentacles in the supply chain environment".

GNA