By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Amedzikope (V/R), March 01, GNA - Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, has commissioned a new police station for Amedzikope, a farming community in the Municipality.

Though Amedzikope police station existed for thirty-five years, personnel at the station operated from a rented and dilapidated building, with safety concerns for the police.

The new station would provide security for 12 communities including Kpoglo and Alagatsi.

The MCE said the Assembly understood the importance of security for the people, hence the decision to get a comfortable place for the personnel to improve security in the area.

Mr Agbenorwu advised the locals to assist the police with information, saying; “The police can be proactive when the citizens are able to give them appropriate information”.

Assistant Commisioner of Police (ACP) Alex Amenyo, the Keta Divisional Commander, expressed the Command’s gratitude to the MCE for the gesture.

He said the new station would provide the police the needed peace of mind to protect life and property.

He said crime reduced drastically within the Keta Divisional Command in 2018 due to frequent and effective police patrols.

ACP Amenyo said the Command also engaged in sensitisation activities to educate the people on crime prevention, which also contributed to the reduction of crime in the area.

He gave the assurance of proper maintenance of the facility and asked the community members to cooperate with the police to ensure law and order.

