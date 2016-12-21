The Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church worldwide, has congratulated Ghana’s president-elect, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for his victory in the December 7, presidential

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - The Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church worldwide, has congratulated Ghana’s president-elect, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for his victory in the December 7, presidential

Right Reverend Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, Presiding Bishop of the leadership of the church in the Western West Africa Episcopal District comprising Ghana, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Liberia, in a statement extended the congratulations on behalf of the bishops on Wednesday.

Bishop Dogbe, who is the 140th Bishop in the line of succession of the Western West Africa Episcopal District, was also recently elected and consecrated as an indigene of Ghana for that high office.

Nana Akufo-Addo, until his election, has been the leader of the New Patriotic Party, main opposition.

He lost his first and second presidential attempts to late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2008 and to outgoing President John Dramani Mahama in 2012.

Describing Nana Akufo-Addo’s political journey, Bishop Dogbe said: “You have displayed fortitude, passion, dogged determination and focus over the years and these virtues have no doubt culminated in victory at the polls.

“As you officially take up the mantle of leadership on January 7, 2017, we ask that God Almighty grants you the grace, wisdom, vision and boldness to govern and move Ghana to the next level of progress and prosperity,” he added.

He said the Church would endeavour to support him in prayer to enable him fulfill God’s purpose for the nation Ghana.

