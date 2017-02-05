Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has supported the wife and children of the late Michael Yeboah, a former Assemblyman for Adabraka Official Town Electoral Area with GHȼ8,000.00. Mrs Martha Yeboah, the wife received GHȼ5,000.00, while the two daughters, Miss Patience Yeboah and Miss Francisca Yeboah, had GHȼ3,000.00 to be shared. Mr Mohammed Norgah, the Assemblyman

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has supported the wife and children of the late Michael Yeboah, a former Assemblyman for Adabraka Official Town Electoral Area with GHȼ8,000.00.



Mrs Martha Yeboah, the wife received GHȼ5,000.00, while the two daughters, Miss Patience Yeboah and Miss Francisca Yeboah, had GHȼ3,000.00 to be shared.

Mr Mohammed Norgah, the Assemblyman for Adabraka presented the cash to the beneficiaries on behalf of the AMA.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the Assembly would also take care of the elderly daughter till her completion of the junior high school education at the St Joseph Cluster of Schools at Adabraka in Accra.

Mr Thomas Mustapha Ashong, the Presiding Member of the AMA described the death of the Assemblyman as unfortunate and expressed his sympathies and that of the Assembly to the family.

The late Yeboah died in March 2016.

GNA