Accra, June 6, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) would give scholarships to 10 best students of the public schools who would excel in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, when he visited some examination centres in Accra. He urged t

He urged the students to strive hard to pass the examination with distinction to disperse the wrong perception that students in public schools do not perform well in education.

Mr Sowah asked them to avoid cheating during the examination and drew the students’ attention to the significant role education played in a nation’s development and advised them to continue with their studies after the examination.

The MCE advised them to be law-abiding by comporting themselves in a manner that would not tarnish their image and future.

Mrs Rita Offei Darko, the Accra Metropolitan Basic School Coordinator, advised the candidates not to indulge in cheating by avoiding the carrying of unauthorised materials to the examination halls.

She warned that any student found culpable in any act of cheating would be sent out and punished severely.

She said candidates, invigilators, and supervisors have been briefed on the rules of the examination and asked the students to cooperate to ensure smooth and successful BECE this year.

Mr William Tsekpo, Circuit Supervisor at the Ablekuma South of the Ghana Education Service told the GNA at the Odorkor Saleria Cluster of Schools that all candidates had been cautioned against examination malpractices as that could jeopardise their future.

