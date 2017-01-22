Credit S.O. Dodoo, GNA Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Public Health Department, in collaboration with Inesfly Africa, a leading insecticides company, have intensified education to provide lasting solution to vector transmitted diseases in the Accra Metropolis. Three hundred toilet operators and their managers have been sensitised at a workshop on strategies to curb t

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Public Health Department, in collaboration with Inesfly Africa, a leading insecticides company, have intensified education to provide lasting solution to vector transmitted diseases in the Accra Metropolis.

Three hundred toilet operators and their managers have been sensitised at a workshop on strategies to curb the spread of such diseases.

Participants were sensitised on micro technology paints, a new product by Inesfly, that consists of active insecticide components including polymeric micro capsules and how to apply them for best results.

The technology allows for a slow and gradual release of insecticide into micro capsules and making it safe for humans and pets.

Mr David Afugani, the Sales Director of Inesfly, and a resource person, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the products are highly effective against all kinds of crawling arthropods, such as ants, termites, cockroaches, scorpions and house flies.

He said public places of convenience were high risk areas regarding vector development and disease transmission such as cholera and malaria, hence, the need for schools and health centres, caretakers of toilet facilities, restaurants and the hospitality industry in general, to use the new product to prevent diseases.

Inesfly looked at the weaknesses of paints in the market and came out with the effective active ingredients - Insect Growth Regulator - which can prevent the development of insect pests even after two years of its application.

Mr Victor Acquaye, the Director of AMA Public Health Department, said sustainable awareness campaigns on vector transmission and the promotion of hygiene among the people were important.

He said government was committed to changing the trend by stepping up hygiene in the Accra Metropolis by collaborating with Inesfly as part of the public private partnership programme to sustain hygiene education to ensure behavioural change.

Mr Acquaye said it was time public toilet operators took up the responsibility of ensuring a clean environment and directed all sub-metros to step up hygiene in the communities.

