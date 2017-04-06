Accra, April 6, GNA – Airtel Ghana, a smartphone network, has presented cash prizes to two weekly winners in the ground breaking “Wo Mmeri Nie” recharge promotion. The Wo Mmeri Nie, a consumer recharge promotion was launched by Airtel Ghana to reward customers for their loyalty and to empower them to realise their aspirations. A statement issued in Accra by Mr Richard Ahiagble, the Head of

Accra, April 6, GNA – Airtel Ghana, a smartphone network, has presented cash prizes to two weekly winners in the ground breaking “Wo Mmeri Nie” recharge promotion.

The Wo Mmeri Nie, a consumer recharge promotion was launched by Airtel Ghana to reward customers for their loyalty and to empower them to realise their aspirations.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Richard Ahiagble, the Head of Corporate Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency said a number of customers had already benefitted from the weekly and monthly cash prizes of GH¢10,000.00 and GH¢25,000.00.

The latest winners are: Mr Samuel Obeng Amoako, a Community Development Officer at Adenta Municipal Assembly and Mr Sheriff Jackson, a Tema based Graphic Designer.

It said the two, both took home GH¢10, 000.00 for accumulating the highest points.

“The promotion was introduced to reward and empower customers to live out their dreams. We are excited Wo Mmeri Nie is receiving such massive endorsement from Ghanaians across the country.”

The statement said at the end of the promotion, the customer with the highest accumulated points wins the ultimate prize of GH¢150,000.00. The first and second runners-up take home a whopping GH¢100,000.00 and GH¢75,000.00.

GNA