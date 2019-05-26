news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Elmina (C/R), May 26, GNA - The Youth Wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (Khuddam-Ul-Ahmadiyya, Ghana) has donated assorted items worth GH¢2,000.00 to the Padre Pio Rehabilitation Centre at Ahotokurom, near Elmina in the Central Region.

The items included second hand clothing, soft drinks, bags of sachet water, biscuits, detergents and toiletries, rice, gari and tomato paste.

The Padre Pio Rehabilitation Centre was established in the early 1980s and operates as a family support and day care centre for children and young adults with special needs.

Mr Shakur Abekah Mensah, the National Officer in Charge of Welfare and Service (Muhtamim Khidmat-e-khalq), said the donation was in fulfillment of the Community’s teachings to show love and care to the less privileged in society.

“Apart from worshiping Allah, which is our main purpose of creation, Allah the Almighty has also instructs us to fear Him, be kind and show love to those in deprivation,” he said.

He said it was through such benevolence that they could spread the beautiful and excellent teachings of Islam Ahmadiyya to the rest of the world.

“Showing love to the less-privileged is one of the many beautiful ways to spread the teachings of Islam Ahmadiyya.”

Mr Abekah Mensah commended the “incredible work” of the care givers at the Centre and prayed for the Almighty Allah to grant them the strength and ability to continue to offer that great service.

Mrs Grace Amokwandoh, the Care Giver and In-Charge at the Centre, expressed appreciation to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community for the benevolence and pledged to use the items for the intended purpose.

She said the Centre provided a safe abode for the displaced, the disadvantaged and the marginalised and offered them the opportunity to reintegrate into the community.

The main challenge facing the Centre was financial support, she indicated, and appealed to the public for assistance.

