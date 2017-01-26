By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA Ahinase (E/R), Jan 26, GNA – Ahinase and six other cluster farming communities in the Kwahu East District - Dadekrom, Amedoekope, Kpo-Kope, Bonkrase and Aweam-Tokrom, have appealed to the government to help make things better for the people. The roads connecting the area to the other parts of the district are bad making it difficult to transport maize, cassava, groundn

Ahinase (E/R), Jan 26, GNA – Ahinase and six other cluster farming communities in the Kwahu East District - Dadekrom, Amedoekope, Kpo-Kope, Bonkrase and Aweam-Tokrom, have appealed to the government to help make things better for the people.

The roads connecting the area to the other parts of the district are bad making it difficult to transport maize, cassava, groundnuts and pepper, the farmers have been producing in large quantities to the marketing centres.

They also lack access to potable water – forced to drink raw water from the Afram River.

Mr. Godwin Quarshie, the assembly member for the area, making the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Ahinase, said the people were living under horrible conditions, adding that, this needed to change.

They deserved to be given their fair share of development.

He said due to the poor nature of the roads that had rendered the area virtually cut off from the rest of the district, violent crimes including murder and rape were common.

It was therefore important for both the district assembly and the central government to do more to open up the place, he added.

The communities have a combined population in excess of 1,000 – engaged mainly in farming and fishing.

