Personnel of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), staff of Zoomlion, Melcom stores, civil society organisations operating in the Agona Municipality, Assembly members and market women took part in the six-hour exercise.

They desilted choked gutters and swept various vantage points of the Municipality.

Similar exercises also took place in the adjoining towns in the Agona West Municipality.

The MCE hinted that the review of the sanitation programme would go a long way to reduce filth at Agona Swedru and other adjoining towns in the Municipality.

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West who took part in the exercise, donated sanitation materials worth over GHC 6,000 to the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of the Assembly.

The items included; four wheel borrows, pickaxes, shovels, wellington boots, one packet of cutlass, reflector vests, brooms.

Mr George Freeman, Agona West Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Chief, thanked the MP for her kind gesture and assured her that his outfit would take good care of the items.

He said the sanitation issue was collective responsibility and called on the residents in the Municipality to avoid shirking their civic responsibility of ensuring a clean environment.

Mr Freeman said his outfit had intensified public education especially in the wake of the raining season to avoid outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases.

GNA