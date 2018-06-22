By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra, June 22, GNA - The Attorney General (AG) has been given seven days to file a written response to a suit challenging government’s decision to initial the Ghana- United States Military Cooperation Agreement. The court’s order came after an Attorney from the AG’s office had prayed the Supreme Court for extension of time to file their response. The Court after grant

Accra, June 22, GNA - The Attorney General (AG) has been given seven days to file a written response to a suit challenging government’s decision to initial the Ghana- United States Military Cooperation Agreement.

The court’s order came after an Attorney from the AG’s office had prayed the Supreme Court for extension of time to file their response.

The Court after granting the application for extension adjourned matter sine die.

Mr Yaw Brogya Genfi, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, filed a suit praying the Court to set aside the Ghana and the US Military Cooperation deal, which was ratified by Parliament.

Mr Genfi in his suit held that two government appointees breached certain laws in their bid to have the controversial Ghana-US military agreement ratified.

He therefore prayed the Court for a declaration that Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence, acted in contravention of Articles 58 (1), 75 and 93 (2) of the 1992 Constitution when he caused to be laid before Parliament an executive draft of the supposed defence cooperation agreement for ratification under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution.

