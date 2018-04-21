By Robert Anane, GNA Accra, April 21, GNA - Ghanaians and Africans in general have been urged to tell their own story to the world instead of depending on others to do it on their behalf. "Until we tell our own story, it would be told by someone else, probably with their own personal agenda," Madam N. Maria Kwami, a Ghanaian writer and Communication Consultant, has said. Madam Kwami said this w

Accra, April 21, GNA - Ghanaians and Africans in general have been urged to tell their own story to the world instead of depending on others to do it on their behalf.

"Until we tell our own story, it would be told by someone else, probably with their own personal agenda," Madam N. Maria Kwami, a Ghanaian writer and Communication Consultant, has said.

Madam Kwami said this when she interacted with students of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) in Accra on her recent publication; "Secrets of the Bending Grove."

She said there were impressions concerning African culture and society, particularly in the west, which did not reflect the reality of the situation.

When Africans told their own story, they educated the outside world much better because no one expressed a person's circumstances better than that very person, she said.

Touching on the Book, Madam Kwami said the basic point of the publication was the power of unity and solidarity.

She said a high point of the publication was the need for perseverance and strength to brave through life adding; "It takes a lot to realise your dream, but do not let anyone steer you from your dream because of your gender, race, tribe, background or any other reason."

Nana Sika Acheampong, the Director of the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing at the AUCC, said the Centre aimed to bring authors and readers together.

"We need companies to support the University so we can do this every month. This would unearth great talents and encourage more reading," he said.

The 17 chapter Book has 326 pages, and tells the life stories and experiences of three African women.

The Book was launched in June last year.

GNA