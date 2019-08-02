news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights will undertake sensitisation visits to the Union of Comoros from August 7-8 and the Republic of Zimbabwe, August 14-15 to promote the Pan African Judicial Organ.

“These visits will help to raise awareness of the African Court’s existence and encourage African States to ratify the Protocol establishing the Continental Court and make the Declaration to allow individuals and others to access the Court directly.

“The Comoros ratified the Protocol on December 23, 2013 but is yet to make the Declaration, whereas Zimbabwe is yet to ratify the Protocol and make the Declaration,” Justice Sylvian Ore, African Court President, told the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview.

He said during the Mission, the delegation of the African Court would pay courtesy calls on key officials, including the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice and the Speaker of Parliament, among others.

“For the African Court to discharge its mandate effectively and further strengthen the African human rights system, a greater number of countries must ratify the Protocol and make the Declaration under Article 34(6),” Justice Ore stated.

The African Court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and

Peoples' Rights, to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent.

Since the adoption of the Protocol; 30 out of the 55 AU Member States have ratified it and only nine State Parties to the Protocol have made the declaration under Article 34(6).

These are Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, The Gambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Malawi, Tanzania and Tunisia.

As at July 2019, the African Court had received 220 applications of which 62 have been finalised.

GNA