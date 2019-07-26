news, story, article

Accra, July 26, GNA - The Association of Black Woman Attorneys, (ABWA) New York, are ready to collaborate with their Ghanaian counterparts to further their agenda of uplifting women.

The Association visited Ghana to celebrate their week-long retreat on the theme: “Reinforcing Bonds and Connecting with the Diaspora”, which saw a large delegation of ABWA.

A statement issued by the Association said a highpoint of the visit was a mixer, where the ABWA team bonded with a selection of female Ghanaian lawyers at a cocktail event.

The event was hosted by ABWA’s partners in Ghana, the Institute of International Affairs.

Madam Machelle Sweeting, a Judge of the New York City Civil Court, said: “It is an honour to be able to have undertaken this trip. For many members of ABWA, this is a pilgrimage to connect with our heritage.”

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwah, MP and a Ranking member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs emphasized the significance of the event as a ‘SANKOFA’ welcome for the ABWA team.

He said that this was as envisaged in the President’s vision for the ‘Year of Return’ and “Ghana in the last few decades has rolled out many initiatives including PANAFEST and visa -free initiatives to spur a culture of return and belonging to Africa from the diaspora.”

“The Year of Return continues in this mold and I am excited at tonight’s success and look forward to welcoming ABWA severally in the years to come,” he added.

Madam Sheila Minka Premo, Senior Managing Partner of Apex Law consult, said “It is a delight to see so many women attorneys gathered in one place and I believe your trip has been as impactful for you as you envisaged.”

All members of the ABWA team were being conferred with Ghanaian names, to mark their return home.

GNA