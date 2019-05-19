news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, May 19, GNA - The King Mohammed VI of Morocco and its government will in July, host this year’s Africa Students and Youth Summit (ASYS-VIII2019) that seeks to unite Africans.

The ASYS-VIII 2019 would gather over 2000 youth leaders of African descent from within Africa and the Diaspora to discuss and find solutions to critical issues that inhibit their quest for attaining a prosperous future.

This year’s July Summit would be on the theme: “From Promise to Action: Connecting the Africa Union to its Citizens through Students and Youth Engagement.”

Mr Peter Kodjie, the Secretary General of All African Students Union speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency explained that the Summit would be a flagship event and would have a blend of plenary sessions and series of interactive workshops.

It would also deliberate on issues affecting students and young people and take action through the Sustainable Development Goals and Africa Agenda 2063.

Among the dignitaries invited for the Summit would be Mr Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr Roger Nkodo Dang, the President, Pan-African Parliament.

The rest would be Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Prof Sarah Anyang Agbor, the Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology African Union Commission.

Mr Peter Panyin Anaman, President of the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association on his part thanked the King of Morocco and the government for pushing the frontiers of Africa Development through youth and capacity development.

He recalled that over the years, Morocco had shown commitment towards supporting and nurturing students and youth leaders by offering scholarships to students especially those from Africa through the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI).

Mr Anaman said, “What Africa lacks is not resources but good leadership just as demonstrated by King Mohammed and he is a good role module for us the future leaders of the Africa continent”.

He stated that students and youth of the continent were counting on the generosity of King Mohammed VI and the support of the Moroccan Authorities to have a successful Summit, which would bring together over 2000 youth.

GNA