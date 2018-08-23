Adjen-Kotoku (GAR), Aug. 23, GNA – Mr Joe Ghartey, the Minister of Railways, said the rehabilitation works on the Adjen-Kotoku to Nsawam rail-line would soon commence. He said the work, when complete, would alleviate the plight of commuters along the stretch and enhance the transportation of foodstuffs to the city for sale. Mr Ghartey was speaking at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Adjen

Adjen-Kotoku (GAR), Aug. 23, GNA – Mr Joe Ghartey, the Minister of Railways, said the rehabilitation works on the Adjen-Kotoku to Nsawam rail-line would soon commence.



He said the work, when complete, would alleviate the plight of commuters along the stretch and enhance the transportation of foodstuffs to the city for sale.

Mr Ghartey was speaking at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Adjen-Kotoku and its environs after leading a team to inspect the rail-line.

He said 14 companies from countries including China and Germany have submitted their proposals for the contract adding that about 750 workers would be trained to work on the project, which would create jobs.

Mr Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, called on the people in the Municipality to stop putting up structures close to the rail-line to give the workers enough room to operate.

He said the reinstitution of train in the country would help make life easier for farmers and traders in the rural areas.

Mr Frank Annor Domporeh, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament, urged members of the communities to cooperate with the workers for a successful project.

GNA