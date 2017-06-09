Adidome(VR), June 9, GNA - Government is to establish a starch factory at Adidome in the Central Tongu District this year in line with its 'One District, One Factory' policy, Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has said. He said investors were already at site for start of work, which would create 500 direct employments. Dr Letsa revealed this when he paid a courtesy call on Togbe Agyeman

He said investors were already at site for start of work, which would create 500 direct employments.

Dr Letsa revealed this when he paid a courtesy call on Togbe Agyeman IV, Dufia of Adidome at his palace during a familiarization visit and inspection of the project site in the District.

He said the starch would be for local consumption and export and called for support of all to grow the local economy.

Togbe Agyeman IV noted that though Adidome was a district capital, it lacked many amenities including accessible roads and good drainage systems.

He said recent rains submerged about 160 households in the District because abandoned roads had no proper drainage systems and asked that they were fixed.

Togbe Agyeman called on the Minister to ensure that the District, with rich agricultural lands benefitted from agricultural related government interventions.

The Regional Minister later inspected the Adidome town roads, the Yorkitikpo- Avedo road which was ongoing, and the Bakpa Adzani- New Bakpa road all in the Central Tongu Constituency.

