Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - The Reverend David Asomani, an Associate Pastor of the Adenta branch of the Light House Chapel International, has called on Ghanaians to see themselves as neighbours, love one another and contribute to national development.



He also charged Christians to be a shepherd of each other and offer the necessary assistance to each other to ensure national security.

Rev Asomani made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency to launch Art of Shepherding Conference 2017 at Adenta in Accra on Saturday.

The maiden four-day conference which begins on Tuesday, February seven, will end on Friday, February 10.

Some of the topics expected to be treated includes Shepherding Skills, Pastoral Techniques and Amazing Ministry resources for church workers.

Rev Asomani said God saw mankind as sheep which needed shepherd and therefore brought Jesus Christ.

He said it was therefore appropriate for the church to build on that and hold the conference.

Speakers expected to address the conference are Bishop Edwin Ogoe, Minister In-Charge of Adenta, Bishop Eddy Addy, Senior Assistant Minister, Airport Branch and Bishop E.L. Nterful, of the Korle Gonno Branch of the church.

Others are Bishop Ishmael Sam, Tema Branch and Bishop Prince Addae, Executive Director of Jesus Crusade Campaign.

Rev Asomani said the orphanage of the Church at Gyemakye, near Aburi would soon be converted into a Christian Home.

He said the Church had also established Remember the Poor Foundation, which offered support to the poor and the needy at all times.

Rev Asomani expressed the hope that the conference would achieve its aim at which it was organised.

GNA