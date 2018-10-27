By Patricia Yelmaan Antieme, GNA Tamale, Oct. 27, GNA - The Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) has held a workshop for journalists to empower them on how to protect the rights of the vulnerable in society. The two-day training workshop, held in Tamale, also enlightened journalists on the country’s obligations under the International Human Rights Law and

By Patricia Yelmaan Antieme, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 27, GNA - The Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) has held a workshop for journalists to empower them on how to protect the rights of the vulnerable in society.

The two-day training workshop, held in Tamale, also enlightened journalists on the country’s obligations under the International Human Rights Law and the need to protect the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersexual (LGBTI) in the country.

Participants were drawn from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Madam Adwoa Bame, a Women and Children’s Rights Advocate, who was a panellist, emphasised the need for all to respect the rights of others be they lesbians or gays.

She said the country’s Constitution frowned on same sex marriage but did not deprive those people of their rights and added that anyone who assaulted a person for homosexuality or violated the human rights of that person should be prosecuted.

Mr Williams Nyarko, the Executive Director of ACILA, said the country was obliged under the International Human Rights Law to protect the rights of homosexuals.

He called on the citizenry to respect the rights of such people not because of their sexual preferences but because they are human beings.

A research conducted by ACILA on issues of LGBTI rights in Ghana shows that majority of the citizenry abhorred LGBTI practices.

GNA