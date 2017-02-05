Ashaiman (GAR), Feb. 4, GNA – Madam Doris Tetteh, a resident of the Ashaiman has appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the provision of streetlights on the Accra-Tema Motorway to save lives. She said the lack of streetlights on the motorway posed a danger to pedestrians who crossed in the night. Madam Tetteh, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaim

Ashaiman (GAR), Feb. 4, GNA – Madam Doris Tetteh, a resident of the Ashaiman has appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the provision of streetlights on the Accra-Tema Motorway to save lives.



She said the lack of streetlights on the motorway posed a danger to pedestrians who crossed in the night.

Madam Tetteh, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman near Tema, said with the speed of vehicles on the motorway it was imperative for the authorities to provide the lights as matter of priority for proper visibility.

She said, the streetlights polls erected at the Central Business District of Ashaiman had become “white elephants” as they provided no lights, which gave the opportunity for criminals to attack unsuspecting persons in the night.

Madam Tetteh said people had also turn the light polls as bill boards for advertisement for churches and other organisations and therefore pleaded with the authorities to take action to remedy the nuisance.

GNA