news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, May 02, GNA - Accra Breweries Limited, producers of beer, malt and aerated soft drinks has presented alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages worth GHC 800 to the Ghana Journalists Association in the Volta/Oti Regions towards this year's World Press Freedom Day celebrations.

Mr Francis Livingston Adjei, Regional Business Development Representative who presented the items on behalf of Ms Adwoa Arthur, Corporate Affairs Director, ABL, said the gesture was towards maintaining the Company's 'sweet' relationship with the Association.

He said ABL considered the media as one of the vibrant instruments for sustaining democracy, and peaceful environment necessary for business growth, and would continue to support its efforts towards accelerated socio-economic development.

Mr Adjei underscored the importance of press freedom to economic growth and challenged the business world to appreciate the role of the media in business development.

Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Volta Regional Chairman of the Association, who received the items, thanked ABL for its continued support to the Association.

He said such supports kept the Association alive to deliver its mandate of promoting the highest standard of professionalism.

Mr Kanyi said the celebration of World Press Freedom Day presented the opportunity to address professional issues and the rising rhetorical attacks on the media.

The region would be marking the day with a route march through the principal streets of the Ho Township together with personnel of the security agencies, and civic society organisations among others.

The route march will commence at 0700 hours on Friday May 03 at the forecourt of Regional office of the Ghana News Agency, and end at the Regional Press Centre for a symposium on "Media-Security relation and Election 2020".

GNA