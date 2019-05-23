news, story, article

Accra, May 23, GNA - Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has started its annual Retailer Development Programme (RDP) for retailers in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The training would also be extended to other retailers in Elmina and Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The RDP is organized annually to help improve the business skills of retailers, enable them increase their sales and revenue, promote responsible drinking at their outlets and also to improve their livelihood.

The training would take the form of a classroom-type setting, which is the recommended approach based on feedback from previous trained retailers.

A statement signed by Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said they had changed the training module for this year.

“The training modules for the RDP have been reduced from five (5) to four (4). A new module; How Can I Become A Respected Beer Master?, has been added to three other modules, which are: Where Is My Money? How can I grow? and How Do I Control My Stock? So the new module would basically give the retailer enough information to understand how beer is made, its taste, aroma and also how certain types of beers are paired with certain foods to give it a great taste,” she said in the statement.

Ms Aaba said another innovative idea introduced was awareness on their SMART drinking initiative and CARE campaign, where they shared fliers with retailers on drinking responsibly under a P.E.A.K acronym.

"PEAK stands for P- Pace yourself when drinking, E - Eat before during and after drinking alcohol, A - Allow one soft drink between every alcoholic drink; and K- Know your alcohol limit and staying within it. Retailers are not supposed to be selling to under-aged drinkers, so it is very important for the retailers to stop selling beer to a patron who is visibly intoxicated,” she added.

She explained that ABL was encouraging the retailers to champion responsible drinking in their outlets and by that, made consumers aware of the consequences when they exceeded their drinking limit. The CARE campaign was also to ensure that Ghanaians drive safely on the roads.

She said after the training, there would be a post-survey to analyse how well participants had been able to apply knowledge on the new business skills acquired, adding that, ABL hoped that the retailers in Koforidua and the Central Region would have more positive stories to share than the previous beneficiaries.

GNA