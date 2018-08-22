Takoradi (W/R), Aug. 22, GNA - Sheik Awal Shaibu, the Chief Imam of the Takoradi Central Mosque, have entreated Muslims to always abide by the tenets of the Holy Koran and promote Islam. He said it was important for Muslims to abide by the teachings of the Holy Koran to make meaning of the sacrifices they offered to the Almighty Allah. Sheik Shaibu was addressing hundreds of Muslims on Tuesday w

Takoradi (W/R), Aug. 22, GNA - Sheik Awal Shaibu, the Chief Imam of the Takoradi Central Mosque, have entreated Muslims to always abide by the tenets of the Holy Koran and promote Islam.



He said it was important for Muslims to abide by the teachings of the Holy Koran to make meaning of the sacrifices they offered to the Almighty Allah.

Sheik Shaibu was addressing hundreds of Muslims on Tuesday who had converged at the Jubilee Park in Takoradi to commemorate Eid-Ul-Adha, the feast of sacrifice to Allah.

He slaughtered the ram as a symbol of sacrifice and led the prayers to foster love, peace and unity in the country.

Prayers were also said for those on pilgrimage to Mecca for Allah's protection and for a peaceful and successful Hajj.

Sheik Shaibu said the celebration of Eid-Ul-Adha was a mark of thanksgiving to Allah for His manifold blessings to mankind.

Mr Anthony K.K. Sam, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, on behalf of the Regional Minister, reiterated President Akufo-Addo's intention to develop Muslim communities through the Zongo Development Fund to meet their challenges.

"The Government would, therefore, prioritize circular education to deal with poverty in rural communities and better the lot of the people".

Mr Sam, in this regard, tasked parents to take full advantage of the Free Senior High School Policy to secure the future of their children.

He reminded parents that quality education was a shared responsibility and as such they must not shirk their responsibilities to invest in the education of their children.

The MCE advised Muslims to ensure their surroundings were always clean and live exemplary lives.

He said the Government would continue to recognise the Muslim Community in the Western Region for the peaceful co-existence.

