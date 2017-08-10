By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA Sogakope (V/R), 10 Aug. GNA - Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has said the Authority is rebranding its image and activities to meet the growing expectations of the public. He said corruption and unnecessary delays, which the Authority was known for, were gradually giving way to “optimized serv

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Sogakope (V/R), 10 Aug. GNA - Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has said the Authority is rebranding its image and activities to meet the growing expectations of the public.

He said corruption and unnecessary delays, which the Authority was known for, were gradually giving way to “optimized service delivery” towards building a respectable public institution of trust.

Mr Busia said this at the opening of this year’s strategic review conference of the Authority at Sogakope.

The conference was held under the theme, “Accelerating growth through People, Processes and Technology.”

The Chief Executive said it is the intension of the Authority to reposition itself and uplift its public image by sealing leakages and protecting the security of its operations to the admiration of the public.

He said the Authority was also strategizing its activities to wean itself off government subvention by next year and called for support from the staff.

Mr Frank Davies, Board Chairman of the Authority, in a speech read on his behalf, said a new dawn of the DVLA would result in staff being responsive to customer satisfaction.

Mr Samuel Lodonu, Volta Regional Manager of DVLA, said it is time the Authority reviewed some of its processes, which appear bureaucratic and allowed “goro boys” operate.

“It is high time the Authority switched to full automation to aid and facilitate secure, reliable and real time service delivery to our cherished clients,” he said.

GNA