Apremdo(WR) Jan.23, GNA - Brigadier General Musah Whajah, General Officer Commanding the Southern Command on Monday called on the military to rekindle the spirit of nationalism and serve the nation wholeheartedly as exemplified by their predecessor.

“Your predecessors did well for the country and this is the time for you to do more for the country to win the inspiration and confidence of the international community,” he added

Brigadier General Whajah said this during the 72nd Myohaung Day anniversary parade at Myohaung barracks at Apremdo near Takoradi in the Western Region.

The anniversary of the battle of Myohaung has been chosen as an annual remembrance day to honour the heroes of the two West African Frontiers Forces that emerged victorious in the ancient capital of Myohaung of the Arakanese kings that lies in the valley of the River Kaladan.

The 81st and 82nd West African Forces advanced on convergent axis, emerging victorious over the Japanese during the Second World War in 1945.

Troops from West Africa including the Gold Coast now Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the Gambia fought for the British Empire.

Lance Corporal Joshua Ennin a nineteen year old boy at the time, who joined the Forces, recounted how obedience to their leaders paid off in victory.

Lance Corporal Ennin now 94 years, entreated on the current generation of personnel to be obedient, supportive and prepared to help mother Ghana grow from strength to strength.

