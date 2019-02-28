news, story, article

By Alex Agyekum, GNA



Kyekyewere (E/R), Feb. 28, GNA - A heavy rainstorm on has rendered about 500 people including school children homeless at Kyekyewere in the Ayensuano District.

Nana Asiedu Opoku I, Chief of Kyekyewere who led the Unit Committee and the Assembly member of the town to the affected areas tod the GNA that many houses in the area had their roofs ripped off by the storm.

The roof of the local Presbyterian Primary School building and the Kindergarten block were also not spared.

About 150 pupils who attend school in the structure could not attend classes in the structure on Thursday.

Mr Bismark Apedu, the Assembly Member for Kyekyerewere Electoral Area appealed to the Minister of Education to come to the aid of the school children who cannot go to school because of the damage caused to their school building.

Mr Apedu called on Mr Samuel Ayepay, the Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and philanthropist to come to their aid.

He said the homeless are now staying with friends, relatives and friends at Teacher Mante, Asuboi and Amanase.

Mr Okai Gyau the Ayensuano District NADMO officer who confirmed the story said that the estimated cost of storm will be accessed soon.

