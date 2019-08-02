news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Operation Vanguard personnel in multiple patrols in the Western and Ashanti regions have arrested 37 suspected illegal miners.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

The statement said 30 suspected illegal miners were arrested in the Western Region within the broad area of Mpohor-Adum Banso in the Mpohor District on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 and are currently in Mpohor Police custody.

"Two excavators that were seized from the site have also been handed over to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

"At about 0300 hrs on Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019, seven other suspected illegal miners were apprehended in the area of Bekwai.

"Two Chinese and one Ivorian national have been handed over to IMCIM.

"The four other suspects confirmed to be locals have been handed over to the Obuasi Police for further investigation", the statement said.

