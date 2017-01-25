By Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA Nyinahin (Ash), Jan 25, GNA - A total of 3,208 people in 705 households in the Atwima-Mponua District are benefitting from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP). They are spread across 54 communities and they have been receiving between GH¢64.00 and GH¢106.00. LEAP, a social intervention to provide a safety net for the poorest of the poor, was introduced

Nyinahin (Ash), Jan 25, GNA - A total of 3,208 people in 705 households in the Atwima-Mponua District are benefitting from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP).

They are spread across 54 communities and they have been receiving between GH¢64.00 and GH¢106.00.

LEAP, a social intervention to provide a safety net for the poorest of the poor, was introduced in year 2006 by the Kufour Administration.

Mr. Carlton Daniel Mawuli, the District Director of Social Welfare, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it had brought significant relief to the beneficiaries.

He labeled it as one of the best social interventions and said every effort was being made to ensure that those genuinely in need were captured.

