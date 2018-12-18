By Joseph Wiyorbie, GNA Takoradi, Dec. 18, GNA - The Second Infantry Battalion at Apremdo at the weekend celebrated its annual West African Soldier Social Activities (WASSA) to review the performance of the unit for pragmatic changes in the future. Lieutenant Colonel Abass Atuluk, the Commanding Officer for the Myohaung Barracks, said WASSA was an old traditional social function, which involved

By Joseph Wiyorbie, GNA



Takoradi, Dec. 18, GNA - The Second Infantry Battalion at Apremdo at the weekend celebrated its annual West African Soldier Social Activities (WASSA) to review the performance of the unit for pragmatic changes in the future.

Lieutenant Colonel Abass Atuluk, the Commanding Officer for the Myohaung Barracks, said WASSA was an old traditional social function, which involved Battalions cooking in company and Departmental as well as make merry and project into the coming year.

He said WASSA was also an important event on the calendar of the Ghana Armed forces, which considerably offered the opportunity for unit commanders to review their performance during the end of year and also prepare for the future.

Lt Col. Atuluk pointed out that the celebration of WASSA gave the opportunity to acknowledge officers, men, civilian employees and families of the Myohaung fraternity for their dedication to duty, loyalty, hard work and exhibition of military professionalism.

Lt Col. Atuluk said his vision as a commander for the Great Second Infantry Battalion was rooted in the “time honour code of the Ghana Military Academy,” which is "the safety, honour and welfare of your country, comes first always and every time, the honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command comes next, your own comfort and safety come last always and easy time," he said.

He said inadequate supply of water to the barracks have been a great challenge during his tenure as a Commanding Officer of the Armed Forces, but was hopeful that beginning January 2019 water would flow through the pipelines for the Myohaung Barracks.

The Commanding Officer said the installation of television sets, refrigerators and beddings at all major guard points have been restored to make security number one at the barracks.

Touching on education at the Barracks Basic School, he said the unit had installed air conditioners and ceiling fans in all the Day Care Centre to make teaching and learning more achievable.

He said CCTV cameras have also been installed to assist the headmistress in monitoring and controlling all staff accurately in order to speed up learning for the pupils at the Barracks.

He hinted that renovation of some of the classrooms would commence shortly during vacation for the students, to enhance quality education for the Day Care pupils.

The Deputy Regional Minister, Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi who was the guest of honour for the occasion, said the Western Regional Coordinating Council appreciated and respected the good work of the Great Second Infantry Battalion for making peace and security paramount in the Region.

The Region Minister said, "Thanks for enduring all the logistics challenges you face and still remained professionally standard in discharging your duty apparently."

She appreciated their efforts at supporting the Forestry Commission for the protection of the forest reserve and in curbing the menace of illegal lumber logging.

The Deputy Minister said their participation in the monthly clean-ups and decongestion exercise was also commendable as well as their provision of security to mining companies and banks.

"Your cooperation with the Regional Police Command for joint patrols is highly appreciated especially, the recent intensification of OP CALMLIFE patrols in the Region. We believe that with your efforts any criminal who ply his or her trade in the Region would have a second thought.

“You are encouraged to maintain the exercise for the safety of the Region," she added.

She urged them not to relent on their oars but rather continue with the good job they were doing to ensure peace for Mother Ghana.

GNA