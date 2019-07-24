news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, July 24, GNA – Two hundred and seventy six recruits on Wednesday passed out after undergoing a six- month intensive training at the National Police Training School.

The recruits, made up of 144 females and 132 males, were trained in Criminal Law and Investigations, Practical Police Duties, Criminal Procedure, Professional Policing Ethics, and Community Policing.

Other courses of study were Service Instructions, Map Reading and Traffic Management, Human Rights, Law of Evidence, English and Report Writing as well as Basic Officers Skills.

Mr Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of the Interior, who reviewed the Parade urged the recruits to be guided by the corporate motto of 'Service with Integrity,' which called for honesty, respect for fundamental freedoms and human right, professionalism, dedication, effectiveness and efficiency.

“Am commending you for successfully completing the training, I wish to remind you that the profession you have chosen requires a lot of sacrifices. Consider it as a calling to serve humanity, promote peace and security in this country,” he said.

As law enforcement officers, he said, you must remain accountable to the people you are to serve.

Mr Quartey said it was on record that Ghanaians perceived the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt public institution in the country because of the unprofessional conduct often exhibited by some personnel of the Service.

He explained that the negative conducts, such as extortion and brutalities were virtually reported on regular basis in both the print and electronic media, which adversely affected public confidence, and thereby bringing the corporate image of the Police Service into disrepute.

“… As you step out to discharge your duties, see yourselves as change agents, and I urge you to strive to reverse this unpleasant perception by engaging yourselves in professional acts and conducts which will improve public confidence and foster coherent partnership with the public you serve,” he advised the recruits.

The Deputy Minister reiterated that it was necessary for the citizenry to feel the sense of the mission of the Service to deliver their mandate in crime prevention, detection, apprehension and prosecution of offenders, consistent with their expectations for maximum protection, safety, and peaceful communities.

Mr Quartey, therefore, asked the recruits to exhibit a professional and ethical conduct within the 18 month-probation period of service to be confirmed as constables.

“Those whose conduct and performances will be found not suitable during the period will not be confirmed and shall summarily be discharged since you are unlikely to become efficient Constable,” he added.

Government, the Deputy Minister, said, would continue to prioritize the retooling of the Police Service to enable it to keep pace with contemporary security challenges.

By this, he said, vehicles, communication gadgets and other crime fighting gadgets were provided to the Service to enhance its operational effectiveness.

Deserving Recruits were awarded under categories of “Best Recruit” in Academics, Drills, Physical Training, Marksman, Conduct and Child Friendly Policing.

Recruit Richard Afetor emerged as the overall best recruit.

The Recruits adorned the passing out ceremony with a cultural display, gymnastics, band performance and drills to showcase the Ghanaian culture.

GNA