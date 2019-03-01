news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Samuel Adjei Adjetey, GNA



Accra, March 1, GNA - This year's 23rd Ghana International Trade Fair and Exhibition has opened in Accra, with over 600 exhibitors displaying various goods and services.

The fair is aimed at offering local and international business enterprises the platform to promote their goods and services over a 12-day period from the February 28 to March 11, 2019.

The fair is on the theme; "Made in Ghana, Globally Accepted".

The companies from different sectors such as agriculture, hair and make-up, consumables, fabrics and banks have set-up stands at the Trade Fair site.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry speaking at the opening ceremony said under the government's industrial revitalisation agenda, distressed and challenged local entities would be helped to access medium to long-term finances.

Mr Ahenkorah said the one-district, one-factory policy was among the 10-point pillar of government industrial transformation agenda.

He identified other pillars as the establishment of industrial parks or zones in all Regions, which will be Free Zone enclaves, with access to reliable energy supply and utility to help industries grow.

The rest are, industrial sub-contracting exchange, enhancing domestic retail infrastructure, improving the business environment through regulatory reforms and improving public-private sector dialogue.

The Deputy Minister said the Ghana Export Promotion Authority was charged to ensure double export for this year to generate foreign revenue for the country's developmental agenda.

He encouraged the public to visit the fair and buy 'Made in Ghana Goods' to boost the country's industrialisation agenda.

Dr Agnes Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Trade Fair Company said this year's fair had been divided into Pavelion 'A', made up of made in Ghana goods while Pavelion 'B' was reserved for international exhibitors.

She said the outfit had introduce online platform for exhibitors to showcase their goods and services on the platform for wider coverage.

Dr Adu said the Company had introduced a programme dubbed, 'Pitch Seminar' for small businesses to meet Chief Executive Officers of Organisations to learn and interact with them to shape their business plans.

She added that the La General Hospital would provide free health screening for exhibitors and encouraged them to take advantage of the event.

