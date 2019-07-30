news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Ho, July 30, GNA - Over 15,000 local and foreign tourists are expected to grace this year's Agotime Kente Festival, Mr. Anthony Agbovi, Chairman of the Planning Committee told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ho.

The festival, also known as Agbamevor Za (Kente Festival) is said to be on the festivals calendar of Ghana and attracts thousands of tourists yearly.

Checks by GNA indicated that all hotels and guest houses in the Agotime-Ziope Districts had already been booked by tourists ahead of the festival, with many hoping to get hotel accommodation in Ho for the one week festival.

GNA also gathered that some chiefs and opinion leaders were making arrangements for some families to host tourists, especially those from neighbouring Republic of Togo, some of whom are to arrive days ahead of the festival.

Mr Agbovi said preparations had reached fever pitch and that the traditional area was already in the celebration mood with signs of the festival visible in homes and the streets.

He said the 2019 celebration would be used as a fulcrum to unite the people for accelerated development.

Mr Agbovi said all chiefs would take centre-stage and participate fully in this year's events, following the resolution of lingering issues, which nearly marred the beauty of last year's celebration.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Attitudinal Change: The Panacea For Our Future Development” and begins from August 4 to August 11.

The week long programme will be highlighted by activities such as health walk, traditional prayers, and the re-enactment of "landing day ceremony."

Other activities include a mini durbar for women and children, clean up exercise and the grand durbar on Saturday, August 10th to climax the celebrations.

