Pastor Chris Oyahkhilome, the President of the Believers Love World incorporated Christ Embassy, has declared 2017 as the year of flourishing for millions of brethren around the world

Accra, Jan.2, GNA - Pastor Chris Oyahkhilome, the President of the Believers Love World incorporated Christ Embassy, has declared 2017 as the year of flourishing for millions of brethren around the world.

Preaching to usher in 2017, which was streamed live from the Love World convocation arena in Lagos, Nigeria, he asked Christians to note that 2017 would be a year of luxurious growth.

Pastor Oyahkhilome said 2017 would be a year of persistence productivity and that of significant attainment.

He asked Christians to count it all joy when they fell into diverse tribulations, since they were “living tabernacle of the living God”.

“We are going to win many to Christ,” he added.

GNA