Accra, June 9, GNA - The 2004 year group of the Saint John's School of Sekondi, has joined thousands of Ghanaians to bid their “Old Saint” Major Maxwell Adam Mahama a befitting farewell at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Clad in their school cloth and mourning colours of black and red, the old school mates expressed farewell messages to Major Mahama with a clarion called on government to propel the investigations being carried out to bring to bare the root causes of the sudden death of their mate.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, the Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr Appiah Kubi, said the death of the “Old Saint” was a big blow to them and their heart would not be at peace until “all the perpetrators of the cruel act were dealt with”.

“Today is a sad day for us. Adam Mahama was in the same dormitory with me. He was a good gentleman who never liked bullying. We cannot afford to lose a good person like him. We will continue to fight for justice until we achieve it,” Mr Appiah Kubi said.

He called on all human rights agencies, including Amnesty International to rally to the fight against mob justice, saying, “There must be a revolution in our society to end the menace because we cannot allow innocent souls to die from this barbaric act.”

Mr Stephen Asihene, who was also in the same dormitory with the late Mahama, said the “Old Saint” was among the intelligent students in school.

“Adam Mahama was sleeping on the top bed, whilst I was sleeping on the down bed in house six. He used to make series of phone calls in the night.

“Mostly he spoke with Barbara who is now his wife. Sometimes, I would get bored and snatch the phone from him. He distracted my sleep on several occasions,” Mr Asihene recalled.

Stephen Akwasi Appiah said Major Mahama was kind hearted and used to share his items with friends.

“He used to bring some nice “shito” to school. His school son was my friend so sometimes I go to them for some of the shito and gari,” Mr Appiah said.

James Kwasi Frimpong said he was devastated by the sad news and could not eat for a whole day as “the man was a good friend in school.”

“Though I was in business class whilst Maxwell was in General Arts, we happened to be on the same dining table. Anytime we go for dining, we would chat and talk about cadet as we were members of the school cadet corps,’’ Mr Frimpong said.

Paraded in a long queue, the Old Saints sang their school anthem with their hands pointed to the sky as a sign to pay their fallen hero the last respect and to dedicate him into the hands of the almighty God.

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched by a mob at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira District in the Central Region when they mistook him for an armed robber on Monday, May 29 this year.

So far, 43 suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and remanded in police custody whilst police investigations are ongoing.

