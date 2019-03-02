news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, Mar 2, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Office of the Births and Deaths Registry in 2018, registered a total of 20,991 births comprising of 10,954 males and 10,037 females.

The figure saw 11,389 children under one year made up of 5,801 males and 5,588 females being registered during the period.

Statistics from the registry available to the Ghana News Agency indicated that 9,602 birth registered in the area were above age one year.

The registrations were done at the five main centres of the registry namely, Tema Main, Tema General Hospital, Sakumono and Manhean in addition to 35 weighing centres, two mass registration exercises, door to door registration and other outreach programmes.

The data compiled by Madam Vida Eyram Degbor, Tema Metropolitan Director of the Births and Deaths Registry, noted that 20 per cent of the fresh babies registered in the year were done at the homes of their mothers.

Nine-hundred and ten of the babies registered belonged to mothers aged between 15 and 19 years, 1,710 and 2,855 belonged to mothers aged between 20 to 24, and 25 to 29 respectively, while 292, 851 and 1,853 had mothers with age range between 45 to 49, 40 to 44 and 35 to 39 years.

Meanwhile, the registry had also recorded 2,733 deaths out of which 1,543 males and 1,190 females. Infant death registration stood at 148, with 80 being males, 68 females showing a decrease of 39.9 per cent over the 2017 infant death rate.

The office was able to accrue total revenue of GHs 176,535 from its activities.

GNA