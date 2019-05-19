news, story, article

Accra, May 19, GNA - The 1988 year group of the Saint Francis of Assisi Senior High School has honoured Mr Vincent Noora, former Teacher for his selfless service and his contribution towards their upbringing.

The group said Mr Noora was a hardworking and dedicated teacher who motivated, mentored, encouraged and supported the students to put up their best.

He also ensured that students had quality education at Saint Francis of Assisi Senior High School.

The group led by Mrs Victoria Kumbor, the president 1988 year group of the Saint Francis of Assisi Senior High School handed over a citation to Mr Norah on Sunday at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra.

It read, “…Our Shakespeare and Chinua Achebe, such a towering figure, you were in our lives. We entered Saint Francis as inexperienced girls and you held us and nurtured as what we are today. We enjoyed food from your kitchen and benefited from your wise counseling. We will forever remember and cherish you…,”

Mr Noora thanked the group for the honour and advised people to work selflessly.

GNA