Agona Swedru (C/R), April 6, GNA- A total of 19 people were killed in road accidents from January to March, on the Winneba \Apam Junction highway, in the Central Region.

Superintendent Nicholas Antiri Addo, Agona Swedru Divisional Commander of Motor Traffic and Transport Department MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, has said.

He said over the period 104 vehicles were involved in gory accidents.

The MTTD Commander made this known when he interacted with transport union executives and some car owners in and around Agona Swedru Divisional Command at Agona Swedru.

He said the accidents were recorded on Winneba- Gomoa Akotsi- Agona Swedru- Agona Nyakrom- Apam- Winneba Junction and Winneba-Agona- Swedru roads.

The MTTD said a total of 158 people sustained various degrees of injuries.

The transport union executives that attended the meeting were Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), Ghana Private Road Transport Union and Ghana Co-operative Transport Union.

The purpose of the interaction was to educate both drivers and car owners on the need to curb fatalities on the highway especially during the Easter festivities.

Supt Addo said the spate of gory accidents on the highway could be attributed to increasing huge daily sales impose on drivers by their car owners.

The MTTD commander said research conducted indicated that some sprinter Benz buses pay GH? 150 to GH¢200.00 as daily sales, while Hyundai and urban buses pay from GH? 120 to GH¢150. 00.

He stated that the situation had become unbearable for some drivers to cope with.

He appealed to the transport executives and drivers to exercise restraint to reduce carnage on the road especially during the Easter festivities.

Supt Addo advised them to avoid drunk driving, one of the major causes of accidents.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Boamah of Agona Swedru Divisional MTTD cautioned driver to desist from using fake licenses to drive cars, which had serious consequences.

He called on the drivers to avoid wrongful overtaking which were major contributory factor to cause accidents.

