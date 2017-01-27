By Linda Baah, GNA Accra, Jan.27, GNA – Lion’s Club, on Friday, urged Ghanaians to discard the notion that it is an elitist secret society, saying it is just a service club, determined to make the world a better place for the underprivileged. At a meeting with officials of the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, to discuss the voluntary Club’s impending Centenary Anniversary, Mrs Mansa Akyea, who

Accra, Jan.27, GNA – Lion’s Club, on Friday, urged Ghanaians to discard the notion that it is an elitist secret society, saying it is just a service club, determined to make the world a better place for the underprivileged.



At a meeting with officials of the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, to discuss the voluntary Club’s impending Centenary Anniversary, Mrs Mansa Akyea, who represented the chairperson of the Centenary Convention Committee, therefore, invited those with charitable hearts to join them and support their cause.

She said the negative perception was a deterrent for people who were service-oriented to join the Club, which was established by Melvin Jones, a successful American Insurance Broker, in 1917, who felt that the well-endowed should support the less-privileged in society.

“LION is an acronym for Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation’s Safety, our motto is, ‘We serve’, and the Club is open any individual irrespective of creed or status,” Mrs Akyea explained.

She said the Club was introduced to Ghana by the Late Lionel Ankrah about 29 years ago, and there were now 15 Clubs in Ghana.

“We have been doing lot of social work but our focus has been supporting the visually and hearing impaired to live meaningful lives,” she said.

“We also undertake projects to prevent blindness and hearing loss that is why we have helped to build eye care centres at the Korle-Bu Teaching and Tema General hospitals and an Ear Assessment Centre at the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.”

On the centenary activities, which would be launched next month, Mrs Akyea said Ghana would host the anniversary convention to be attended by members of the 28 countries forming the multiple districts, termed,’403’.

The countries include Mauritius, the Comoros, Togo, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Benin, Cameroon, Guinea, Chad, Congo and Liberia.

The Lion’s Club operates in Clubs, Zones, Regions, Districts and Multiple Districts, in an expanding order.

Delegations from the other multiple districts would join the Convention that would be held from May 3-7, this year.

Mrs Akyea commended the Ghana News Agency for its extensive coverage of the activities of the Club and expressed the hope that the partnership would peak in the coverage of the Centenary activities.

Mr Nana Kodjo Jehu-Appiah, the Head of the Home Desk of GNA, said the GNA was grateful the Lion's Club recognised their mutual service to Mother Ghana.

“We are grateful because we are going through a lot of challenges but we strive to do our best to educate and inform Ghanaians about what the Club is doing, thus helping the needy and giving hope to the hopeless,” he said.

Mr Jehu-Appiah assured the Club that as the largest news gathering organisation in the country, the GNA would always make itself available for any individual or organisation who meant well for the nation.

