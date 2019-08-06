news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - A book titled: “The Call to Lead”, has been launched to serve as a practical training guide to leadership amongst the youth in the society.

The book authored by Pastor Peter Afolabi seeks to instil godly and practical leadership skills and qualities among people who have accepted the leadership duty from the family setting to the national and international level.

The 11-chapter and 188-page book touches on various topics such as: the concepts of leadership; talent is not enough; leadership begins in the heart; climate for development; servant leadership; vision brings victory; and the heart of leadership among others.

Pastor Afolabi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said every person has leadership qualities that are needed to be developed under a conducive environment.

He said the book is a challenge to everyone who will read and put his or her heart together to adequately respond to the call of leadership.

He said: “I believe that through the reading of this book coupled with proper training, the youth of this country will have the needed understanding to make a meaningful impact on the society.

Pastor Afolabi said there is a global leadership gap which calls for the need to train the youth to become more sophisticated and commit to effective leadership in every sphere of life for the development of the society.

He said leadership is a critical component in the affairs of humanity adding that every positive and negative outcome you see springs from the type of leadership as well as the kind of leaders at play.

He said there is the need to deliberately train and develop effective leaders in the quest to prevent accidental leaders from leading adding that such accidentals are people who did not undergo any rigorous training before assuming positions of power.

Launching the book, Dr Ben Ocra, the President of the Ghana Philanthropy Forum, said the cultivation of leaders with exceptional character and skills is a critical component to the country’s development.

He said incompetence in leadership as seen in many African countries was the reflection of the leadership culture being practiced.

Dr Ocra said in the current structure of leadership present in many African countries, leaders do not serve but they are rather served because occupying leadership positions has over the years made leaders superior and unaccountable to the people they lead.

He said the book was a useful material on basic principles of true leadership embedded with far reaching values of integrity, innovation, humility and purpose among others.

Mr Nathaniel Ebo Nsarko, the Country Director of Millennium Promise Africa – Ghana, said to be able to effectively lead others, it is significant to know the followers.

He said effective leaders are those who would sacrifice for the survival of their followers as exemplified Jesus Christ, who is the greatest of all time, adding that when appointed as a leader, sacrifice is what must be looked out for.

GNA