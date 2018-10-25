By Godfred A. Polkuu/Anthony Apubeo/Patricia A. Yelmaan, GNA Tamale, Oct. 25, GNA – Mr William Nyarko, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) has called on journalists in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions to take capacity building training seriously to upgrade their knowledge. He said capacity building would create a niche for qua

Tamale, Oct. 25, GNA – Mr William Nyarko, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) has called on journalists in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions to take capacity building training seriously to upgrade their knowledge.

He said capacity building would create a niche for quality reporting, and told the journalists that such training broadened their horizon to enable them face challenges posed by current happenings in the world, adding that “whatever you put out, you never know who is reading.”

He described journalists as “generalists,” who are versatile in diverse areas without specific capacities, and emphasised that they could not afford to be knowledge deficient. “We have to continuously upgrade our skills, gather knowledge to enhance our capacity,” he said.

Mr Nyarko, who is a journalist, said journalists needed to know a bit of everything to enable them to fish out information from experts whom they interviewed on daily bases to feed members of the public.

The Director gave the advice at a two-day training workshop in Tamale organised by ACILA for some selected mid-career journalists from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions, and said capacity building trainings would enable journalists to generate more stories. “You will be able to know who to contact for an issue that you are investigating.”

Giving a brief background of ACILA, Mr Nyarko said it was a young research and public education organisation, incorporated under United States law, and received its designation as 501 (c) (3), and indicated that ACILA was incorporated under Ghana law as a company limited by guarantee, and granted a Non-Governmental Organisation status.

He said his outfit’s focus areas were on international human rights law, international justice, public international law, anti-corruption, rule of law and monitoring African states’ compliance with international commitments and obligations, “one of the issues we are currently working on is stamping for Yahya Jammeh to be brought to trial in Ghana for the killing of approximately 44 Ghanaians in the Gambia in 2005.”

Mr Nyarko said journalists played important roles as they held governments accountable to the promotion and protection of human rights, exposed corruption and protected the public purse.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information said the Ministry of Information would establish lasting partnership with ACILA to ensure that more training and capacity building workshops were rolled out to equip journalists.

He said Ghana as a country had underestimated the importance of journalists, and described the work of journalists as “crucial,” adding that the Ministry of Information regarded journalists as partners in development, and the vessel the Ministry use to disseminate government policies and programmes to citizens.

Mr Hadzide said training for journalists on human rights issues were critical, and urged them to further get training for their personal security “because as watchers of everybody including those in government, and those outside of government, there are people who may not be too comfortable with what you say.”

“I entreat you to be careful the way you do your job, do it fearlessly without favour, but also safeguard your own interest,” he said.

The Deputy Minister expressed optimism that the Akuffo-Addo led government would ensure that the Right to Information Bill would be passed into law because the Bill was important to journalists, and its passage would aid journalists and the citizens to easily source information.

